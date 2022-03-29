ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Yash penned most of his own dialogues for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Director Prashanth Neel, who was spotted at the gala event during the trailer launch, reveals that Yash has penned most of his dialogues for the blockbuster ‘KGF’ films, especially the upcoming ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

As the explosive theatrical trailer of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is setting records on YouTube in terms of views, Yash’s typical dialogues have caught the attention of all. As hundreds of memes emerge, Yash’s ‘Violence’ dialogue has been trending on social media platforms ever since the trailer was unveiled.

The mega trailer launch event in Bengaluru turned out to be a grand success, as the cast shared their experiences working on ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Garnering over a 109 million views within 24 hours, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has broken another record with its trailer.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, is inching towards its worldwide release on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

