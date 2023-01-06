ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yash pens special note for his fans ahead of 37th birthday

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of his 37th birthday on January 8, star Yash has penned a heartfelt note for his fans and said that he is working towards clinching something that he believes in but needs more time.

As it was decided that Yash will announce his next Yash19 on his birthday, the superstar came to his fans with a note and asked them to be patient regarding the announcement of his next project.

In the note, he urged his fans to be patient about the announcement of his next as it is unlikely to be announced by January 8.

He wrote: “To, My fans – my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special,”

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding.”

“This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash.”

He captioned the note: “To my fans, With love Yash”

20230106-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagarjuna surprises with his singing in ‘Bangarraju’

    ‘Ooo Ooo’ featuring Ileana D’Cruz is an urban and contemporary track

    katrina-vicky

    KatVic Wedding: Salman Khan might not come, Aripta and Alvira to...

    ‘Operation Romeo’ to hit the screens on April 22