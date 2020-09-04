Yash Raj Films’ 50-yr celebration includes customised drive-in theatre experience

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) A unique and customised drive-in theatrical experience for fans through the rich library of Yash Raj Films (YRF) classics is among the upcoming 50-year celebration plans of the banner.

The plan is YRF chairman and managing director Aditya Chopra’s initiative to immerse cinephiles in a wave of nostalgia.

“This drive-in idea is to celebrate the magic of cinema, the nostalgia that brand YRF has in the minds of the audience. Aditya Chopra is currently shaping up the plan for YRF Project 50, so we expect the drive-in theatre plan to be announced sometime in 2021,” a source said.

“Aditya Chopra wants Hindi cinema lovers around the world to remember the grand 50 year celebrations of YRF by giving them a full dose of nostalgia. YRF has made so many blockbusters that have left wonderful memories in the hearts of audiences for 50 long years. Adi wants to celebrate those special memories with audiences worldwide,” a source added.

According to the source, only the films that are in the library will be showcased through the drive-in exercise. “All new films that are part of YRF Project 50 will go through the standard release protocols of theatricals and then satellite and digital exhibition.”

Elaborating on the timing of the global plan, the source reasoned that the Covid pandemic has restricted people to their homes right now.

“Hopefully next year, people would want to seek out opportunities that they can celebrate with their family and make new memories post the pandemic,” the source added.

“Adi wants to give Hindi film lovers a huge opportunity to relive their memories of watching movies with their families in the grandest of styles. YRF will plan on getting partners on board globally to execute this grand idea across several countries,” said the source, about the banner’s drive-in plans.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt