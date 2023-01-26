ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Yash Tonk gears up to join the cast of ‘Dhruv Tara’

TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show ‘Dhruv Tara’ and will be seen playing the role of King Uday Bhaan Singh. With an orthodox mindset, he loves his children and is immensely affectionate towards his daughter Tarapriya.

The actor talked about his role and said: “When I heard this narrative, I was very excited to take it up as I saw myself perfectly fit into the character and the story. I am elated to be playing the role of Uday Bhaan Singh.”

Yash is known for his works in films like ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Kucch To Hai’, ‘Main Aur Mrs Khanna’, and was also seen on TV shows such as ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, among others.

The actor further talked about preparing for the character: “We did attend a few workshops to get characters and diction right. I have shot a few scenes and it was extremely exciting with a lot of learning from my co-actors. I’m hopeful the audience will enjoy watching this new concept and a different love story that goes beyond imagination.”

‘Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in the time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Dhruv Tara’ will be airing on Sony SAB on February 20.

