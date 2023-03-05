SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rest of India retain Irani Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Riding high on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran’s scintillating batting display followed by a quality bowling display, Rest of India (ROI) registered a massive 238-run win over Madhya Pradesh to retain the Irani Cup trophy here on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, last year’s Ranji Trophy champions MP was bundled out for 198 in 58.4 overs during the opening session of the fifth and final day here at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

Resuming the day on 81/2, with skipper Himanshu Mantri batting on 51. But Saini got him caught behind on the third bowl of the day. Mantri, however, expressed his disappointment with the decision.

After Mantri’s dismissal, MP kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Mukesh Kumar trapped Yash Dubey for 8, reducing MP to 94-4. Then, Aman Solanki and Harsh Gawli put up a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking their side to 188 before Narang trapped Gawli lbw.

MP lost their last four wickets in 19 balls for just ten runs to Narang and Saurabh and ended the proceedings for the score of 198.

For ROI, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth and Pulkit Narang claimed two wickets apiece while Navdeep Saini scalped one and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar got three to dismantle MP’s batting in the second inning to seal the victory.

Earlier, Yashasvi, who was adjudged Player of the Match, scored 213 and 144 for ROI across his two innings. While, Eswaran with whom he shared a triple hundred plus stand, scored 154 to take the ROI first inning score to 484.

20230305-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opportunity for Zimbabwe, Bangladesh to fine-tune line-ups ahead of T20 World...

    IPL 2022: Buttler’s ton, clinical bowling help Rajasthan beat Delhi Capitals...

    IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Partnership between Ishan, Shreyas was great...

    3rd T20I: Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets, win series