Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener in the India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as CSK cricketer has informed the BCCI he will be getting married on June 3-4.

The team management has asked Jaiswal to start practising with the red ball and as the young opener already holds a UK visa, he will be flying to London in a few days, an Indian Express report said.

The Rohit-Sharma led India will face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7.

“He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won’t be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon,” a BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma and back-up wicket-keeper Ishan Kishen will leave for London on May 28. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav will depart on May 30.

The likes of Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will leave after playing the IPL final on Sunday.

The Indian team has left for London in batches and those who are already there have begun training under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff.

