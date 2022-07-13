Joint opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. He was received by senior Congress leaders led by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, received Sinha at the Bhopal airport and took him to Kamal Nath’s residence at Shyamla Hills.

Sinha will meet and seek support of all the Congress MLAs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will reach Bhopal on Friday to meet the BJP MLAs at the CM House where she will have lunch with them.

The Presidential poll will be held on July 18.

Last Saturday, all the BJP MLAs and MPs were summoned to Delhi for a training programme on how to cast votes for the Presidential election.

20220714-001402