Yashwant Sinha-led group concludes Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) A five-member group led by former BJP leader Yashwant Shina on Monday concluded its Kashmir visit after being denied permission to meet former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who has been detained after the revocation of Article 370.

The group met with several delegations and members of civil society after reaching Srinagar on November 22.

After speaking to Farooq on the phone, Sinha wanted a meeting with the National Conference leader and MP from Srinagar but was denied permission by the J&K administration.

“We are under constant surveillance, while leaving we have decided not to pass through the way where Farooq is detained,” he told IANS.

He had said he would like to wave at Farooq from outside his residence in case they were denied a meeting with him but after being denied permission to pass by Farooq’s residence, the group headed to the airport.

A security advisory on November 23 had barred the group from travelling to south Kashmir due to terrorist threat.

Sinha was earlier barred from visiting Kashmir and turned back from the Srinagar airport in September.

