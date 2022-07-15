The Presidential candidate of the joint opposition, Yashwant Sinha, will be in Patna on Friday to campaign for the Presidential poll scheduled on Monday.

A meeting of the opposition parties, including RJD, CPI, CPI-M and CPI (ML), will be held at a hotel here at 3 pm. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with the Left parties have already announced their support to Sinha.

Sinha had met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at AIIMS Delhi, where the latter is undergoing treatment, a couple of days ago.

The senior politician is contesting against NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odhisha and former Governor of Jharkhand, Sinha’s home state.

The members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha are the eligible voters for the Presidential election. In Bihar, 56 MPs and 243 MLAs will cast their vote. The vote value of one MP is 700 while the vote value of an MLA is 173. The total vote value of Bihar is 81,239.

The BJP has 23 Lok Sabha MPs and 77 MLAs in the state. The total vote value of BJP in Bihar is 28,721. JD-U has 22,485 vote value with 47 MLAs and 16 Lok Sabha MPs, RJD has 17,340 vote value with 80 MLAs, Congress has 4,687 vote value with 19 MLAs, the Left parties have 2,768 vote value with 16 MLAs, while the AIMIM has 173 vote values with one MLA in Bihar.

