Yatra will be momentous, will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi

Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for a medical check up, termed the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which was launched on Wednesday, a “transformational moment of Indian politics” and regreted her inability to launch it.

“This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy – the Indian National Congress. I am confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated.

“It is also a transformational moment in Indian politics,” she said in a message.

Gandhi wished the participants, led by Rahul Gandhi, who will complete the entire padyatra that is about 3,600 km long and “while hundreds and thousands of others who will join the yatra in different states and I extend my greetings to them as well”.

“Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the Yatra live as it progresses,” she added.

