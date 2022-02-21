ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein’ short film starring Shaheer Sheikh releases on Feb 24

By NewsWire
Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen along with Shweta Basu Prasad in the upcoming short film ‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein’, releasing on February 24.

The film is a story of Sumit, a charming man in his 30s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita, a hitchhiker. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of nail-biting events.

The short film is created by Big Banner Films.

“At Big Banner Films, we aim to create stories that our audiences can relate to and find entertaining, and ‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein’ does just that. It is encouraging to see that our creative vision has been brought to life through this title, which is helmed by the highly talented writer-director Abhinav Singh”, said Shaneem Zayed, producer, Big Banner Films.

The film releases on Amazon miniTV.

