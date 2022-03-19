ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ye Luthrey’ from ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ presents title character’s journey of trial and error

‘Ye Luthrey’, the song from the late Rishi Kapoor’s final film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was released on Saturday.

The track gives a glimpse of the protagonist’s life after retirement and is a quirky take of how the character of B.G. Sharma jointly played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, come to terms with this beast called ‘retirement’.

It tells how the titular character discovers his passion for cooking and how he engineers his way around tricky situations to keep his new found love of cooking under wraps from his family while taking the audiences through B.G. Sharma’s trials and errors and ups and downs.

The film also stars an ensemble of actors like Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be available to stream on Prime Video on March 31.

