Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that his government has taken several bold and visionary decisions and implemented them on the ground, despite challenges posed by crises such as Covid and drought.

Interacting with IANS on Wednesday, Soren said that what his government did in the last three years, was not done in the past 20 years.

“I see 2023 as the year of implementation and action for my government,” he said, adding that he has resolved to make Jharkhand shed the tag of ‘backward state’, and write new chapters on development, employment and prosperity.

During his interaction with IANS, Soren spoke on a range of issues such as the state government’s differences with the Centre, recruitment policy that was turned down by the court, ED action on mining irregularities, among others. He also spoke on the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections that would be held in 2024.

Q: Your government will complete three years in office on December 29. How would you analyse the government’s term till now?

A: The Covid-induced crises began just months after our government was formed. During that phase, besides focusing on saving lives, we also tried to bring everyone back home safe who were stuck in different parts of the country and abroad. While we were trying to combat the challenges that rose due to the pandemic, the state also faced the situation of drought. Looking from a certain perspective, our government got only one crisis-free year to function properly.

Despite that, we have taken several historic, brave and visionary decisions… Something that did not happen in the last 20 years. We brought back smiles on the face of people belonging to backward, Dalit, Adivasi and minority communities, while ensuring the welfare of women and the neglected sections of the society. Till now, our government has taken more than 250 key decisions that would open avenues for the development of the state.

Q: The recruitment policy of your government was rejected in the court citing it as unconstitutional. The youths are on the streets demanding jobs. How do you see this scenario?

A: We had brought this policy to provide more government jobs to the indigenous and local people. Every state government gives more priority to the people of the state. But the outsiders as well as the BJP did not like that policy. It was their conspiracy to not let us implement the policy.

Even in the court, of the 20-odd people who turned up against our recruitment policy, one was a BJP leader and the rest were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These people don’t want the Jharkhand locals to get jobs. In fact, I can refer to statistics to show that 75 per cent outsiders were given jobs during the tenure of the previous BJP-led government in Jharkhand.

Currently, we are studying the legal aspects of the high court’s decision. It will be decided soon whether to move the Supreme Court. But we won’t stop the process of recruitment.

Q: Only one examination each of Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission were held in the last three years. Can the youth of the state expect the recruitment process picking up pace in 2023?

A: One needs to understand that the tree does not yield fruits soon after it is planted. There was no rulebook for Jharkhand Public Service Commission for the last 20 years. But we did that and exam results were published in record time as well.

Also, we are working to deal with the technical issues that arose in the JSSC appointments. Around 8 lakh applications were received against the ads published by JSSC. Things are in the pipeline and everything will happen soon for the benefit of the youth.

Q: An ED probe is underway into the Rs 1,000 crore mining scam. In fact, you were also questioned in connection with the case. How should all these be viewed?

A: The BJP and the Opposition began conspiring against us as soon as our government was formed. From a proper political perspective, they cannot compete with us. Hence, they are banking on agencies such as ED and CBI to destabilise us.

Q: Why are there frequent indifferences between the Jharkhand government and the Centre? Are there any possibilities of cordial relations between the two?

A: We have only demanded our rights from the Centre. Is that wrong? The GST compensation should continue. We are a producing state, not a consumer state. We should not be viewed on the lines of Gujarat. After the discontinuation of GST compensation, the state has been facing a loss of Rs 5,000 crore.

Q: How do you see the relation between your government and the Raj Bhavan?

A: The relations are exactly the way they should be.

Q: Has your coalition government started preparations for the 2024 polls? The people-friendly decisions of the government are being seen as steps towards the elections…

A: Well, we are certainly not the Bharatiya Janata Party that would be engaged throughout five years, 365 days and 24 hours in preparing for elections and making strategies. We switch on to the poll mode only during the elections.

Talking about the possibilities, the Opposition has already lost four by-polls in the last three years.

Q: …Rebika Pahadin was murdered in Sahibganj. And the Ankita murder case in Dumka. Questions are raised on the law and order situation due to many such incidents…

A: Such incidents take place everywhere. And these are matters of concern for us as well as for the entire country.

It would not be correct to link these incidents with law and order. The police are taking quick action and people are being arrested. The court will take a decision on handing appropriate punishment to the miscreants.

