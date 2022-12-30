Reflecting on the year 2022, BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam said the year has been good, with a mixed share of sweet and sour days.

On the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, Dushyant Gautam said it is sad for all, especially for PM Modi. A mother is a mother and no one can take her place, he said, adding that she will be missed by all.

“It needs courage to perform the last rites and be back at work just as the PM did. This shows his dedication to the country. Even Heeraben always taught ‘work first’,” Gautam said.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Dushyant Gautam answered a range of questions. Excerpts:

IANS: How did the year 2022 go for the BJP ?

Gautam: Year 2022 has been an achieving year. Win or lose is part of life but we have made space in the hearts of people. PM Modi once said in Parliament that my government will be dedicated to the poor, women and needy. We have seen the enhanced participation of women in many elections like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and many others. People have also appreciated Modi ji by showering love in the form of votes. The government was giving free ration to up to 80 crore needy people in the time of Covid-19 and continuing it post pandemic too.

In 2022, India has secured a big place in the world. If we compare our economy with other countries we are standing strong and intact. There were many other achievements like we completed the 75th year of independence. PM Modi has taken up 5 pledges in which the important one is want to end the identity of slavery. We have successfully rescued 23,000 students from the Russia- Ukraine war zone.

Overall, 2022 went very well. We broke many records like forming the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time. It is a different issue that we lost Himachal, lost in the MCD where we had been ruling for 15 years but these are challenges that are normal in a democracy. We should accept them and learn from them.

IANS: The Lok Sabha election 2024 is not far, how is the preparation going on? How will be the elections this time?

Gautam: Lok Sabha election is for the Prime Minister’s post and the way the image of the BJP is shining, national policies, improved image of our county in the world — such factors will be considered. On the one hand we have PM Modi talking about service and welfare of the poor, farmers, needy and women, and on the other hand there is the opposition whose sole agenda is to remove Modi ji from the Centre, even when they don’t have any PM candidate.

Rahul Gandhi is giving a crying out call and inviting everyone to join his yatra but no one is coming. The Lok Sabha 2024 election is not a big challenge for us.

IANS: India is hosting G20 next year. What are the highlights on which the BJP is preparing for the series if events for G20?

Gautam: It is an honour for our country to host the G20 Meet. Whenever PM Modi holds any event he always tries to reflect the traditions and culture to the country and the world. If we compare that China hosted a G20 Meet, China emptied a city, placed walls, made it like an event place, received and sent off guests from there only. But the vision of PM Modi for G20 is different, we are preparing in a way to show the culture, traditions and values of India to the guests and the world. We will show ‘unity in diversity’.

IANS: The opposition always questions the government and its work? What if they question G20 as an advantage for the Lok Sabha election 2024?

Gautam: It is the right of the opposition to oppose but that should be within the country. I remember the time, during the Narasimha Rao government, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sent abroad as the leader of a delegation and Pakistan and other countries were stunned how the Leader of Opposition can lead the delegation. That time Vajpayee ji said I am the Leader of Opposition in my country but here I am an Indian. But sadly, such a sentiment is not seen in today’s opposition. At the G20 meet if they try it, it will be bad for them as well. We should set aside this political fight and stand together to represent as a strong country.

IANS: There are assembly elections next year. The BJP is keeping an eye on the states and working hard for it. Do you think loss in three states will have an impact on the upcoming elections?

Gautam: The BJP is a national party, we are strong somewhere and weak in some places. But today the BJP has risen as a strong party in the country. People from every part of the country be it South, North, or northeast believe us. In the upcoming state elections we will definitely get support and love from the people.

IANS: Who do you think will be the PM candidate from the opposition? It will be Modi vs whom?

Gautam: Modi is not a name it is an organisation which has no one in competition. Modi has made a place in everyone’s heart. Be it kids, youth, old or women everyone respects and supports him. I don’t think there will be any face against PM Modi. The opposition has been trying hard to find a suitable face against Modi ji since more than an year.

20221230-194203