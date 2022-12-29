The most burning issue in West Bengal at present is the ongoing court monitored-probe by central agencies into the multi-crore teachers recruitment scam.

All eyes are now on the Calcutta High Court, which has become quite active in the matter, by not just passing directions and observations adding to the inconvenience of the ruling Trinamool Congress government, but also by putting periodic pressure on the central agencies to accelerate the pace of the investigation.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who has been representing the deprived petitioners in the court, interpreted the scam.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The central agency probe into the teachers’ recruitment scam is at a crucial stage. How do you think the matter will progress in the coming year?

Bhattacharya: Before answering your question, I would like to throw some light on the background of the scam.

As I see it, both as a representative of a particular political party as well as a legal practitioner, this entire scandal started with the motive of the state’s current ruling party to totally weaken the state-run education system and facilitate the entry and subsequent monopoly of private players in the sector. Ever since Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal in 2011, it had been very keen on facilitating private players in the education sector.

And to do that, the best way is to weaken the state-run education system. That particular endeavour of the party leadership actually showed its leaders how to exploit the system for filling up their own pockets, and that was the root of the conspiracy.

Those who are already behind the bars for their alleged involvement in the scam are just puppets in the entire controversy, with the string being pulled by some from the top.

On the issue of facilitating private players in the education sector by weakening and ruining the state-run education system, strategies are the same for both the BJP-led Union government and the Trinamool-ruled West Bengal government.

IANS: How do you see the case progressing?

Bhattacharya: In my opinion, even if not reaching its final conclusion, the central agency probe will reach a more dramatic stage next year, with more heavyweights going behind the bars and the central agency getting closer to the main masterminds and beneficiaries of the scam.

This is happening because the court is constantly monitoring the probe process and periodically putting pressure on the agency officers to accelerate their pace of investigation, and if necessary, change the investigating officials.

Had this pressure of the court been there on the central agencies in their probes into chit fund scams, there would have been more progress in those cases as well.

Secondly, as I see the current approach of the court on this count, the termination of services of the illegally-appointed teachers and non-teaching staff appointed by the West Bengal School Service Commission has become inevitable by the beginning of the next year.

Once that happens, the Trinamool Congress will be in real crisis since thousands of candidates and their family members will then hound the ruling party leaders demanding return of money. However, there is an apprehension of a possible patch-up between Trinamool Congress and BJP. How far will that happen, only time can tell.

IANS: The hearing in the case related to dearness allowance arrears is pending in the Supreme Court. Where do you see the case heading to?

Bhattacharya: On this matter, the state government is just adopting a delaying tactic, knowing very well that it is fighting an already lost battle as is evident from the earlier orders of the Calcutta High Court, which held that dearness allowance is the ‘right’ of the employee, and not a ‘charity’.

The state government might be able to postpone the payment process for the time-being, but ultimately it will not be able to avoid it altogether. The state government is citing burden on its exchequer as an excuse for delaying DA arrear payment. But it should have realised it before making wasteful expenditures on festivals, fairs and donations to community Durga Puja organisers.

IANS: The panchayat elections are scheduled next year. What do you think can be the court’s role in ensuring free and fair polls?

Bhattacharya: Frankly speaking, I do not see much role of the court on this count, though legal suits will continue to be filed against any irregularity both before and after the polls. The actual combat against Trinamool Congress’ onslaught before and on the day of polling will have to happen on the ground though organised public resistance against violence by the ruling party goons.

It is unfortunate that the State Election Commission, which is operating just as an extended arm of the state’s ruling party, will not take appropriate steps, like deploying central armed forces to ensure free and fair polls. None in the commission now has the backbone like past State Election Commissioner Meera Pandey, who fought several legal battles against the state government to ensure central forces’ deployment during the 2013 panchayat polls.

IANS: After the disaster in the 2021 Assembly polls, a slow recovery in the erstwhile vote-bank of CPI(M) became evident in the subsequent bypolls and municipality elections. The presence of party activists and leaders on the streets on various issues is also quite prominent. Do you expect your party or the Left Front to return to a dominant position after the panchayat polls?

Bhattacharya: As I said before, everything will depend on how peaceful the polling process is. Will our candidates be able to file nominations for all the seats, or will the voters be able to cast their votes without fear or intimidation?

But as of now, our meetings and rallies in different corners of rural Bengal are witnessing tremendous public support. There is a kind of conviction among the people in general against the Trinamool Congress.

