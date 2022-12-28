After a couple of years of turmoil and uncertainty that had pushed FIFA to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this year, normalcy has finally returned to the football’s governing body in the country.

The new AIFF executive committee led by former goalkeeper Kalyan Choubey is currently charting a new path for Indian football in the New Year — a grand roadmap for the development of the sport in the country.

In a free-wheeling chat with IANS, AIFF Secretary General, Shaji Prabhakaran, elaborated on the philosophy and grand plans of AIFF 2.0 for a bright future for the sport in India.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: How are you finding things after assuming office following a huge victory in the elections?

A: Whatever has happened, has happened. A lot of things need to be done now. We have to move forward. The good thing is, we have a very good team led by Kalyan Chaubey, our President. The Executive Committee, our member associations, the secretariat here, everyone is working as a team and we are very confident that we will move forward together and make India proud.

Q: It’s been reported in the media that the AIFF is preparing a grand roadmap for the development of Indian football. Can you please enlighten us on it?

A: Right now, I am really sorry that I cannot speak on that because on January 7, we will be launching that (roadmap). And that will be the right time to share the details. But what I can share is that this is going to be a very special long-term plan, which Indian football has not seen before and it’s the result of honest and hard work of a lot of people.

We have consulted our stakeholders and we are also working closely with FIFA and AFC to develop this long-term roadmap, and I am sure that this will bring everyone together with a great focus so that we can achieve something incredible going forward.

Q: The Indian Super League (ISL) has had its share of success stories. Do you believe it is seriously ready to act as a supply chain to the national team?

A: The ISL is our top league and the top league is where most players for the national team will come from. That way we have to continuously work across the pyramid and that’s how we will get better and better players from the ISL.

The competitiveness of ISL will only grow going forward, because there is serious investment being made by our partners as well as the team owners. That way, we are very sure of going forward. We will see our top league become one of the top leagues in Asia and that’s how we will become more competitive as a national team. That is why globally we see a better national team when the players are playing in a better competitive environment and that way the national team can gain in strength from the league and the players who are playing in the top leagues.

Q: There seems to be a dearth of proper strikers. There is nobody after Sunil Chhetri, who can match his consistency. What is your plan to groom strikers of the calibre of Sunil for the national team?

A: We have to thank Sunil for what he has been doing since the last more than 15 years with great consistency. He is a great role model for our players. I am sure that going forward, we will see quality players in every position. That is what we need to do. Right now, the challenge is that we are selecting our national team with a very less number of players playing in the top league. We have to see how we can grow that number and get a better and more competitive league and competition structure.

We as well as our stakeholders have to do a lot of hard work. Because we need to ensure that better players emerge consistently from our structure, and I am sure that we will find the players. Sunil is a great inspiration and all the young players look up to him. I am sure that we will find that level of players soon. There is no dearth of the strikers, or players in any position for that matter.

Q: But the consistency of Sunil Chettri is missing…

A: We have to understand that to get to Sunil’s level of consistency, you need that level of matches, competitiveness, discipline and hard work, among a lot of things. Sunil has reached where he is today through his discipline, hard work, dedication and also focus, and that is what he is trying to pass on to today’s youngsters.

What our players need is more game time and more competitive exposure, and that is the area we are going to work on.

Q: International exposure has been an issue with the Indian team. How much is that a part of the scheme of things heading into the New Year?

A: I can tell you that you will hear a lot of good news on that front because we don’t want to miss any ‘friendly’ days. We want to play on all the international friendly days so that we can prepare ourselves better going forward. We have to provide that competitive exposure to our players.

Q: The year 2022 saw India getting suspended by FIFA. What exactly went wrong? Are the issues resolved completely now?

A: See, I don’t want to speak about what has happened in the past. We have to move forward and we have to make sure that we don’t cross that path again. We have to strengthen every aspect of our governance and build our structure in a way that we don’t get into such a situation again. The matter is sub-judice, so I don’t want to make any comment on it.

Q: Despite the tremendous organisational success, the 2022 Women’s U-17 World Cup didn’t go too well for the Indian team. How do you look at promoting women’s games in the country?

A: We have to encourage our girls to continue with football. These girls who got the opportunity at the U-17 World Cup will definitely gain a lot in their career because they got a lifetime opportunity to play three games at the top most level.

The new management tried its best to provide the best possible facilities to the girls’ team, and we are sure that our focus on women’s football is the same as men’s football, and that is our focus area. We believe that women’s football has great potential, the only thing is they need more opportunities.

We also need to invest in it and make women’s football more attractive and that is what our vision is. When the strategic roadmap is announced on January 7, we will be able to spell out what all are there in the offing for women’s football.

Q: FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in an Instagram interaction that he would love to see India play in the 2026 World Cup. Do you think this will encourage our national team?

A: See, when it is coming from the FIFA President, it is indeed very encouraging for Indian football. We have to understand that globally, everyone is sure about India’s potential, which is very encouraging. We have to ensure that we are heading in the right direction. We have to move forward. Currently, we are ranked 19th in Asia and 106th in the world. Therefore, we have a lot of hard work to do to be there. Once we unveil the roadmap, it will be clear what we are aiming for the national team. Hence, I don’t want to say anything right away about the 2026 World cup.

Q: What will be your message for the football lovers for 2023?

A: My best wishes to all the fans, stakeholders, member associations and all those club owners who do fantastic work in promoting Indian football. We have to work together with a common goal, and if we do so, we can definitely move forward and create a lot of positive opportunities for everyone involved with the game.

I am confident that all those who love football, especially Indian football, will be ready to work as one team and that is our message.

Let’s work unitedly to take Indian football forward and make India proud.

