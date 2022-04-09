INDIA

Yechury is scared to say in Kerala what he says in Delhi: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Saturday attacked CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for being “powerless” against his party’s Kerala wing.

“The 23rd edition of the Party Congress will go down in the history as one where it has become evident that the national leadership of the party is being controlled by the Kerala unit of the CPI-M. Yechury is unable to say here, what he says in Delhi,” Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan claimed.

Alleging that the agenda of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to see that the Congress is shown the door, while his party’s national leadership wants the Congress in the scheme of things to take on the BJP, he said: “But, with Vijayan determined, as he has had a secret pact between the national leadership of the BJP/RSS to see that Congress is not in the picture, he has decided that the national leadership of the CPI-M will not have its way.”

Satheesan said that the “pact between Vijayan and the national leadership of the BJP/RSS has been worked out through an intermediary based in Delhi”.

Yechury has all along adopted a soft attitude towards the Congress across the country, but in Kerala, his hands are tied, he alleged.

Incidentally in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, both the Congress and the CPI-M are allies in the DMK-led alliance, and is the same in most states of the country.

20220409-162803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varanasi lights up as Modi attends ‘Ganga Aarti)

    With empty coffers, Kerala mulls raising govt employees’ retirement age

    Chances of an imminent financial market bubble is low: Goldman Sachs

    Four-time Odisha MLA, former Speaker Kishore Mohanty passes away