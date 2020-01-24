Yeddiyurappa to meet Nadda in Delhi on cabinet expansion

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa will fly to Delhi on Thursday to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda for discussions on cabinet expansion, a party spokesperson said.

“Yeddiyurappa told in Shimoga that he would be going to Delhi tomorrow… He is going there for the very purpose (cabinet expansion),” BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana told IANS about the Chief Minister’s travel plans.

However, he said that all the 11 hopefuls may not get ministerial berths, with one or two being left behind.

“One or two will be cut, it is usual. I don’t know who will be cut. I think nine out of 11 may get the chance to become Ministers of State,” said Madhusudhana.

He also feels two more ministers could be inducted into the cabinet from among the BJP lawmakers.

Madhusudhana said it would not surprising to see the losers to stay away from the swearing in ceremony or other forms of protests.

On the speculation that Ramesh Jarkiholi may be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, he said Yeddiyurappa did not relish the idea of 3-4 Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet.

The much delayed cabinet expansion has already been postponed several times.

The BJP won 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in the by-elections while the opposition Congress could win only two and an Independent won one.

