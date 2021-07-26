Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday after tweeting that it was an honour for him to have served the state for two years.

In a tweet in Kannada, he said that he has submitted his resignation to the governor and the latter has asked him to continue as Interim chief minister until his successor is announced.

“I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support,” he tweeted.

Soon after his speech at a function celebrating his two-year anniversary where he announced his decision, Yediyurapa along with his cabinet colleagues went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

