INDIA

Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics

NewsWire
0
0

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Committee, however, clarified that he will continue to be in politics.

Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said that he won’t contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that he is not planning to contest any elections in future. “I am 80 years old now. I can’t contest elections,” he said.

He said that he will continue in active politics and maintained that his only aim now is to bring the BJP government back to power in the state. “I aim is also to ensure the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Yediyurappa is batting for a befitting position for his son B.Y. Vijayendra in the party. He earlier announced that Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, which he represents. Later, he said that the party would take a final call on it.

Party insiders claimed that Yediyurappa is snubbed within the party and prevented from taking up independent yatras and tours. His announcement sent political circles buzzing.

20230130-231803

