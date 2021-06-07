A day after making a statement that created ripples within his party, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to his supporters to refrain from launching a signature campaign or making any insinuating statements in support of his continuation as the Chief Minister of the state.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa had said that he would resign as he Chief Minister of Karnataka if the party central leadership asks him to.

The statement had created a flutter in the political circles, with his staunchest supporter and political secretary, M.P. Renukacharya, launching a signature campaign, claiming to collect 65 signatures from the ruling party legislators.

“At a time when people are facing difficulties during the Covid pandemic, every single BJP MLA should prioritise Covid containment measures in their respective constituencies. No one should engage in collecting signatures or issuing political statements. I request them to provide help to the people in need,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, whose recent visit to New Delhi triggered speculation over attempts to dethrone the Chief Minister, said that no such pro-Yediyurappa signature campaign had taken place.

“No signature for or against anyone has been taken. The only signature campaign of 64-65 MLAs was carried out during the last legislative session, seeking the early release of rural development funds. I don’t know if those same signatures are now being used for this. We will know if a party meeting is convened,” he said.

Reacting to Bellad’s remarks, Renukacharya said that the former is not among the 65 signatories.

“I never asked him to sign. He’s a chief ministerial candidate. Isn’t he? I’m too small a person to ask for his signature,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar said in a tweet: “It is for the BJP to decide who will occupy the CM’s post. But as a citizen of Karnataka, I am saddened to see how governance is suffering due to the endless factionalism in the BJP.”

He added that Covid management in the state is also suffering because the CM and the ministers are only worried about their own chairs.

“People of Karnataka are certainly fed up and frustrated with the incompetent government in the state. If the BJP vs BJP tussle continues, our electorate will surely vote the BJP out of power,” the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet.

–IANS

nbh/arm