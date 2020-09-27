Yediyurappa, ex-PM Deve Gowda mourn Jaswant’s demise

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda were among the state leaders who mourned the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh on Sunday.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of former BJP veteran and Union ex-Minister Jaswant Singh. His contribution to the party and handling crucial ministries, including finance, defence and external affairs, will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family members,” Yediyurappa said in a statement here.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing away of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to God to give his family the strength to bear this loss,” said former Prime Minister Deve Gowda here.

Gowda’s son and former state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was saddened by the death of the veteran politician. “I express my sincere condolences to his family,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by Singh’s demise and expressed condolences to his family members.

