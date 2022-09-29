INDIA

Yediyurappa hits out at Siddaramaiah for demanding ban on RSS

NewsWire
0
0

Former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa on Thursday slammed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) on the lines of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Siddaramaiah has lost patience and is talking madly. He has gone bonkers, he should stop talking lightly about the RSS,” Yediyurappa said.

“The country’s Prime Minister comes from RSS, the President hails from RSS, and we all have our roots in RSS. It is not fair on part of Siddaramaiah to talk about RSS in that fashion,” Yediyurappa said.

He also stressed that the growth of the PFI is a sinful act of the Congress party.

Reacting to the statement of Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is the hapless child created by RSS.”

He asked Yediyurappa why he did not initiate action against the PFI during his tenure.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Thursday issued an order to close down all offices of the PFI and its associated organisations in Bengaluru city. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the PFI headquarters in Bengaluru into its custody.

The Karnataka Police department has started sealing offices of the PFI across the state.

In Dakshina Kannada district, one of the major centres from where the PFI operated, the police have seized more than 10 offices.

20220929-151006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chirag urges LS Speaker to review decision to appoint Paras as...

    Today’s 50 bps hike sign RBI more concerned about rupee, external...

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in disciple’s murder case

    ‘Dhol Bajaa’ will make everyone dance to its tunes, claims Darshan...