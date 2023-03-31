INDIA

Yediyurappa rules out son contesting from Varuna seat against Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out the possibility of his son B.Y. Vijayendra contesting against Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency.

Talking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that the high command had proposed his son contest in the Varuna constituency. “I have told them not to go forward in this regard. I will also convince the high command,” he said.

“There is no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna constituency. Since I am retiring from electoral politics and not contesting from Shikaripura constituency, he will have to contest from there. We will put up a strong candidate in Varuna constituency,” he added.

“The party workers of Varuna are pressurizing for his contest, but he will not leave Shikaripura constituency. He will have to contest from there and it is my decision,” Yediyurappa added.

Vijayendra has stated that after his father’s decision, there is no question of his contest from Varuna constituency. But, the constituency will have a special place in his heart.

Sources close to Yediyurappa said that the Lingayat strongman is concerned about Vijayendra’s political career. He has taken a decision considering the close contest from Varuna constituency against Siddaramaiah and in case of a loss, the damage to his political career.

Siddaramaiah had stated that it is going to be his last contest and he will retire from politics. He said that he will not bother about who his opponents are.

