The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday provided two weeks time to former Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his son and BJP’s state Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra and others to file objections in connection with a corruption case against them.

The court had issued summons for Tuesday to the accused who also include Yediyurappa’s family members Shashidhar Maradi, Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, and Sanjayasri, contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam, former minister S.T. Somashekar, IAS officer Dr. G.C.Prakash, and industrialist K.Ravi.

Activist and advocate T.J. Abraham has filed a petition against the former Chief Minister and others before a special court for cases against lawmakers, but it had dismissed the petition for want of sanction on July 8 as Yediyurappa was then the Chief Minister.

Abraham had challenged the special court order and a high court bench, headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, accepted the petition for inquiry as Yediyurappa stepped down from his post.

The plea alleged that Yediyurappa received kickbacks from contractors over a housing project of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

It is also alleged that Yediyurappa’s family misused the Chief Minister’s Office and kickbacks were received from contractors. It is also charged the former Chief Minister with allotting, speeding, and approving projects to receive kickbacks.

The complaint alleges that the money was transferred from bogus companies to the firms owned by the family members of Yediyurappa.

