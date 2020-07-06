Yediyurappa urges citizens to maintain social distance to control Covid

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) Repeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to the people, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday urged the citizens to wear mask, sanitise their hands and maintain social distance to control Covid spread in the southern state.

“Though we have to live with the corona virus pandemic, we can control it by wearing mask and maintain social distance, as there is no other way. Even Modi said the same thing in his nationwide address many times,” the chief minister told reporters in Kannada here.

Alarmed over the surging Covid cases across the state, especially in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa told the people to strictly follow the guidelines, as life was more as important as livelihood.

“The state government is doing everything possible to treat Covid patients despite increase in their number by the day. No shortage of beds or doctors in the hospitals across the state,” said Yediyurappa after paying tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

Assuring the people of action against officials for shortcomings and rectify their lapses, if any, Yediyurappa refuted opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s allegations of misappropriation in the purchase of medical equipment and drugs for treating Covid patients.

“As opposition leader in the Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is welcome to inspect all bills and documents on purchases by the state health department for treating Covid patients in state-run hospitals,” he asserted./Eom/235 words.

–IANS

fb/arm