Veteran BJP leader and member of the Central Parliamentary Committee, B.S. Yediyurappa’s planned visit to New Delhi has generated curiosity among state leaders.

Yediyurappa is flying to New Delhi on Tuesday on official purpose. This is his first visit to New Delhi after being nominated to BJP’s policy making bodies. Yediyurappa is likely to meet top leadership of the party.

BJP insiders explain that party seniors will take a call before giving green signal to cabinet expansion in Karnataka after consulting Yediyurappa. The party leaders will also discuss the strategy in view of state assembly elections which will be held in another six months.

The party leadership is also discussing measures to counter the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Three days ago, Chief Minister Bommai had announced that he would visit New Delhi. He had also given clues about cabinet expansion.

According to sources, BJP Central leadership which had put hold on cabinet expansion for long time, now wants to give consent aiming to strengthen the party ahead of assembly elections.

Yediyurappa, who had been snubbed by the party earlier, is given prominence. He had earlier openly stated that the elections in Karnataka can’t be faced only with the name of Prime Minister Modi. He had also emphasised that opposition parties are strong in the state highlighting the necessity to carry out hard work by party workers and leaders.

Ministerial aspirants, K.S. Eshwarappa, who got clean chit in contractor suicide case, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was accused in sex CD scandal, are waiting to join the cabinet eagerly. There is a long list of senior leaders who have expressed their willingness to become cabinet ministers.

With Yediyurappa gaining prominence as assembly elections fast approaching, sources in BJP say that the game within BJP has changed completely.

