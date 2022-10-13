BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has cancelled the land allotment of 14 group housing projects for violation of terms and conditions of lease deed and non-payment of dues.

The authority has also forfeited an amount of more than Rs 209 crore of the developers, to whom a total of more than 15.25 lakh sqm of land was allotted.

According to the information received, the group housing land allocation of two developers in 2019, three in 2021 and nine in 2022 have been cancelled, whereas no allotment was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Of the cancelled plots, 10 are situated in Sector 22D, two in Sector 18 and one each in Sectors 22A and 26A.

The cancelled projects are, namely Three Sea Residency Pvt Ltd, Sukriti Infracom Pvt Ltd, Emerald Promoters Pvt Ltd, Cosmic Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd, Three Sea Homes Pvt Ltd, UG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Trivalli Project Pvt Ltd, Sunwhite Infratech, Pratham Real Venture, Growth Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd, Ajnara India Pvt Ltd, Silverline Furnishing & Furniture Pvt , SDS Housing Pvt Ltd and Infracity Pvt.

