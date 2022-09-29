Amid the ongoing construction activity for the Jewar Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has come up with a plan to set up three Transport Nagars that will help in promoting industries in Yamuna City.

Once completed, the airport will become the fourth largest in the world and the second largest in Asia. Its total area will be 62,001 hectares.

Big companies as well as industrialists from across the world are showing interest in making investments here, making the land prices dearer.

The YEIDA wants that every essential facility should be made in and around the airport and this is the reason why the authority has decided to set up three Transport Nagars in close proximity to the airport.

The biggest of these (Transport Nagars) will come up in Sector-23. The second will be located near the proposed Film City, while the third Transport Nagar will be at Sector-33 Industrial Sector.

The authority has already started preparing a plan to set up Transport Nagars.

The detailed project report of the Transport Nagar to be built in Sector 33 Industrial Township is being prepared. This will be built on 25 hectares of land, where there will be a place to park trucks. It will also have spare parts and maintenance shops. The authority has started laying a network of internal roads.

YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh said that “the biggest film city of the country, to be built in Yamuna City, will also have a transport hub. This transport hub will be in Sector-21. 72 acres of land has been identified for this.”

He further said that a separate Transport Nagar will be set up on 560 acres of land in Sector-23 where all kinds of facilities will be provided to transporters.

