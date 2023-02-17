US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting India next week for the G20 finance ministers conference with a mission to hold Russia responsible for invading Ukraine and to work on mitigating its fallout, according to the Treasury Department.

While she will be in Bengaluru for the meeting that runs from Wednesday to Saturday at the Nandi Hills resort, the Treasury Department said on Friday that she will also hold a roundtable with US and Indian tech executives and meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The first ministerial event of the G20 after India took over the presidency in December, the finance ministers meeting will be followed by the foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi the following week.

The Department said that at the G20 meeting “Yellen will join with allies in holding Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, and partner with countries to mitigate the spillover effects of the war”.

Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is not expected at the meeting, according to media reports.

It added that she “will also engage with partners to address challenges and build a stronger, more resilient, global economy”.

At the tech roundtable on Saturday, they will “discuss deepening US-Indian economic ties as well advancing shared goals like bolstering digital public infrastructure”, the Department said.

