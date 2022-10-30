INDIA

Yellow alert in 6 districts as Northeast monsoon hits Kerala

With the Northeast monsoon hitting Kerala, the weather department has issued yellow alert in six districts of the state. Heavy rains lashed Ernakulam district, bringing traffic to a halt after the city was inundated with water.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in the state till November 2 and yellow alert issued for districts like – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in the state in isolated areas till Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lighting is very likely to occur in isolated areas of the state from October 30 to November 2.

It may be noted that the Northeast monsoon started over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Saturday.

With heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted, the state revenue department has warned people to be cautious.

