The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow alert in six districts of Kerala as scorching heat continued unabated in the state.

The yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

The temperature is likely to go up by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in these six districts on Sunday also.

The weather department has also predicted that the hot and humid conditions will persist for a couple of days more.

There is a delay in the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in the state and hence the temperature has increased in these six districts of Kerala.

Generally, a yellow alert means weather conditions are mild. On Saturday, Kozhikode district recorded 37 degrees Celsius maximum temperature with Kannur and Palakkad districts recording 36 degrees Celsius. Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam districts are likely to record 35 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

20230521-104003

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

