‘Yellow’ alert issued in 17 districts of TN

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Sunday issued a ‘Yellow’ alert in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains are expected in Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Namakkal, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Tiruchi districts, it warned.

The RMC also said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some locations of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts in the next 48 hours.

This is due to cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep area and wind discontinuity over the north interior Tamil Nadu, it said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in the next 48 hours, it added.

Light to moderate rains are expected in almost all the districts of the state in the coming days.

Squally weather with wind speed touching 40 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal along and off the Tamil Nadu coast from Cuddalore to Ramanathapuram and adjoining Sri Lankan coast.

