WORLD

Yellow dust blankets S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

Almost all of South Korea was on Wednesday shrouded by a yellow dust storm originating in the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, the state weather agency said.

The yellow storm had spread to almost all of the country as of 7 a.m. and will affect the entire nation until Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A fine dust advisory was issued for all parts of South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported citing authorities as saying.

The average hourly concentration of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, had risen to 192 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul as of 7 a.m. and 494 micrograms in the city of Ulsan, 307 km southeast of Seoul, the KMA said.

A fine dust advisory is issued when the PM 10 figure stays above 150 micrograms for longer than two hours.

In a related move, the Ministry of Environment said the second-lowest level of “caution” in the government’s four-stage crisis alert against yellow dust was enforced for almost all parts of the country as of 7 a.m.

The PM 10 density will remain at the “very bad” level in the rest of the country until Thursday, the KMA said.

The authorities advised people with respiratory illnesses, the elderly and children to stay indoors, and use masks when going outside.

20230412-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Solskjaer not interested in vacant Iran football coach job: Report (Ld)

    Djokovic, Nadal seeded to meet in French Open quarterfinals

    Adobe won’t do mass layoffs, says its chief people officer

    UN chief hails US return to Paris Agreement