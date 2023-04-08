Yemen government officials have gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss a comprehensive three-year peace plan to end the country’s prolomged civil war, a diplomat said here.

“Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman held a meeting on Thursday with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), and other high-ranking Yemeni government officials in Riyadh, during which he presented the kingdom’s plan for peace in Yemen,” the diplomat told Xinhua news agency late Friday.

The proposed plan, which is based on a series of back-channel negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi militia in Muscat for the past few months, has three main stages that will be implemented over a period of three years, he said, adding the Yemeni officials have already shown their initial support for the plan.

The first phase of the plan, according to the source, is “a six-month truce between warring factions in Yemen, during which hostilities will cease and efforts will be made to rebuild trust and lay the groundwork for peace”.

The second phase would entail a dialogue to address key issues and grievances among the various Yemeni factions and reopen the closed roads, airspace and seaports.

The third stage would be a two-year transitional period during which a new and inclusive government would be established, paving the way for long-term stability and peace in the country, according to the official.

A truce agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebel group is likely to be announced in the coming days, the official added.

Meanwhile, another Yemeni government official confirmed to Xinhua that Muhammad Al Jaber, the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, along with an Omani delegation, is planning to meet Houthi leaders in Sanaa to discuss the “the final arrangements” of the truce.

Oman and the UN have mediated previous rounds of negotiations between the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia, and the Houthi rebels.

Muscat’s role has been crucial in facilitating talks and maintaining good relations with both parties.

Yemeni observers hope that the proposed peace plan will be a viable solution to the ongoing conflict and alleviate the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The UN has been working to broker a political solution to the conflict, but previous attempts have failed due to a lack of trust between the warring parties and continued violence on the ground.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognised government.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015.

