WORLD

Yemen introduces solar project to reduce severe electricity outages

Yemen will establish a new solar project to reduce electricity outages in the country’s southern port city of Aden with the support of the UAE, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

Yemen’s Ministry of Electricity signed on Wednesday a joint cooperation agreement with Masdar, a renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, to build a 120-MW solar park in Aden in order to alleviate peoples’ suffering in the war-ravaged Arab country, the state-run Saba news agency reported on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Masdar will also build transmission lines and conversion stations to distribute the solar park’s energy to the city’s neighbourhoods, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the signing ceremony, the Governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas noted that the new solar farm will largely reduce the cost of electricity production during the day and be a major contributor to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, according to the agency.

The Governor of Aden highly appreciated the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people in various fields, including its significant participation, in the rehabilitation of country’s devastated infrastructure.

During the past months, the UAE Red Crescent expanded its humanitarian operations to include establishing health projects in various war-torn regions of the Arab world’s poorest country.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government has based itself in Aden since 2015 after the Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, after the civil war broke out in 2014.

