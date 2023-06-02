WORLD

Yemen urges int’l support for UN plan to avert looming oil tanker disaster

NewsWire
0
0

Yemen urged international society to fund a UN plan to prevent a huge oil tanker moored off in the Red Sea from a catastrophic oil spill.

The country’s state-run Saba news agency reported on Thursday that the urgent call was made by Yemen’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Saadi, during a session of the UN’s General Assembly held on Wednesday.

In a statement, Al-Saadi said that the Yemeni side alone had been unable to address the oil spill threat and other environmental risks posed by the decaying FSO Safer due to depleted government resources during the eight-year civil war, calling for international financial support for the underfunded UN plan.

FSO Safer is a floating oil storage and offloading vessel that is moored in the Red Sea north of the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeidah in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

Carrying 1.1 million barrel of oil, the tanker has not undergone necessary maintenance due to the Yemeni war, posing a severe risk of an imminent and catastrophic oil spill.

On Tuesday, the engineering ship “Ndeavor” sailing from Djibouti arrived at the location of the deteriorating oil tanker, the UN office in Yemen confirmed in a statement.

It said that the ship would start working soon to make the super oil tanker safer before the crude oil extraction process begins.

The UN said in March that it had purchased a super oil tanker, named “Nautica,” to offload the more than one-million-barrel crude oil on FSO Safer.

In April, the UN said it had received firm commitments for $95 million for the FSO Safer rescue plan, adding it still needs another $34 million to continue the project.

20230602-064004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian diplomatic missions resume operations in Saudi Arabia

    Zelensky to show up at Berlinale; fest to screen Sean Penn...

    Zelensky to meet Erdogan, Guterres this week

    2022 hottest year in Italy since 1800