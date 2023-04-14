WORLD

Yemeni govt, Houthis begin 3-day prisoner exchange

Yemen’s warring parties began a three-day exchange of more than 880 prisoners, marking a significant step toward peace in the warn-torn Arab country.

About 320 detainees were released on Friday, including 70 Yemeni government prisoners who were sent from Sanaa to Aden onboard two flights, and 250 Houthi captives on flights from Aden to Sanaa, according to Yahya Kazman, chief of the negotiation committee from the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

High-profile figures, including Nasser Mansour Hadi, the brother of former Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and Mahmoud Al Subeihi, the country’s former Defence Minister, are among those being freed.

After the planes touched down at Aden’s airport, the families of the released detainees shed tears of joy and greeted their loved one with flowers, Xinhua news agency reported.

More flights are planned for Saturday and Sunday to carry the remaining prisoners between cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, the ICRC said.

The exchange of prisoners is regarded as a crucial confidence-building gesture aimed at building trust between the warring factions and preparing the ground for upcoming peace talks. The move has raised hopes for a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict that has plagued Yemen for more than eight years and caused immense suffering to its citizens.

Yemen has been embroiled in a protracted war since the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, took control of several northern cities and ousted the Saudi-backed Yemeni government from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a staggering number of casualties and has pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

