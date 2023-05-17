WORLD

Yemeni govt renews pledge to support peace efforts

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to achieving peace in the war-torn country and ending people’s suffering.

In a meeting with EU envoys in the southern port city of Aden, Rashad Al-Alimi, chief of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), emphasised his government’s determination to bring about peace amid the ongoing conflict, according to the state-run Saba news agency on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Yemeni leader urged the EU nations to exert pressure on the Houthi militia to engage in peace talks and end the years of suffering experienced by the Yemeni people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Alimi provided a comprehensive update to the EU Ambassador to Yemen Gabriel Munuera Vinals and ambassadors representing France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

The briefing covered the current situation in the war-ravaged Arab country as well as the ongoing regional and international efforts aimed at restarting the stalled political negotiations.

The EU diplomats pledged to explore all available channels to encourage a peaceful resolution to end the years-long military conflict in Yemen.

They also expressed the EU’s support for Yemen’s government as it navigates through the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war after the Houthi militia took control of several northern cities and drove the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital of Sanaa in 2014.

