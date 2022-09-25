WORLD

Yemeni leader, UN chief discuss peace efforts in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over peace efforts to end the civil war in Yemen, national Yemeni TV reported.

The meeting took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Yemeni leader briefed Guterres on the latest developments in the Yemeni situation and peace efforts.

He also welcomed the role of the UN and the Secretary General’s efforts to stop the civil war in Yemen and end the suffering of the Yemeni people, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the UN chief reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting the Yemeni government and promised to mobilise necessary resources to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Yemen.

Guterres also confirmed employing all efforts to support the ongoing truce in Yemen and renewing it.

The truce between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels went into force for the first time on April 2 and was later renewed twice through October 2.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

20220926-034005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 4,000 civilians evacuated in a day: Ukraine Deputy PM

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 design revealed online

    That’s definitely one of my big goals: Lyon on winning Test...

    Afghan passports with Indian visas stolen at ISI’s behest