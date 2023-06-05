WORLD

Yemeni leader, UN envoy meet over peace process

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi met UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh over the ongoing peace process.

During the meeting, Grundberg briefed Al-Alimi on the results of his recent meetings at the regional and international levels, according to the official Saba news agency.

The UN envoy stressed the opportunity presented to Yemen now to launch a comprehensive political process that fulfills the aspirations of the Yemeni people, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Saba report.

Restoring state institutions, ensuring security and stability, and establishing sustainable peace are among the priorities in the political process, Grundberg noted.

For his part, Al-Alimi affirmed the PLC’s commitment to supporting Grundberg’s efforts in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also stressed the importance of integrating international efforts to revive the path of peace and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The meeting concluded with a call for the Houthis to immediately cease all hostilities and engage in serious and inclusive negotiations to reach a comprehensive political settlement, according to the report.

Yemen has been embroiled in a years-long military conflict after the Houthi militia took control of several northern cities and ousted the government from Sanaa in 2014.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a staggering number of casualties and has plunged the Arab world’s poorest country into humanitarian crises, including widespread famine.

