Yemeni Prez leaves for US for annual medical checks

Sanaa, Aug 13 (IANS) Yemen’s internationally-backed President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has left for the US for his annual medical check-ups, state-media reported on Thursday.

According to a report by the Sanaa-based Saba News Agency, Hadi, 74, left for the US on Wednesday night from his temporary office in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The news was also confirmed to Xinhua news agency agency by a government official.

The Houthi rebels aligned with Iran launched a large military campaign and seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in late 2014, forcing Hadi and his government to flee into the southern port city of Aden.

Subsequently, the pro-Houthi forces backed by armoured vehicles attacked Aden, leading Hadi to escape into exile in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia along with other Arab countries intervened militarily and began pounding the Houthi-controlled Sanaa in March 2015 in response to an official request from Hadi to protect Yemen and roll back Iran’s influence.

–IANS

