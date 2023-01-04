Intense armed confrontation renewed between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi rebels in the southwestern province of Taiz, a military official has confirmed.

“The Houthis launched a large attack against the government-controlled sites in the eastern part of Taiz, sparking heavy fighting in the area,” the official told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

However, the government forces backed by local tribal fighters managed to repulse the Houthi attack following hours of heavy fighting, he added.

Medical sources confirmed to Xinhua that the fresh fighting left at least five people killed and several others injured from both warring sides in Taiz.

During the past days, local officials said Yemen’s warring parties are gearing up for new waves of conflict in 2023 amid lack of decisive steps toward sustainable peace.

Various regions in Yemen have witnessed sporadic armed confrontations between the local warring factions, after a ceasefire brokered by the UN in April 2022 expired in October.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the government out of the capital Sanaa.

