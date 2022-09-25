WORLD

Yemen’s Houthi group rejects accusation of threatening ongoing truce

NewsWire
0
0

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has rejected the accusation that its recent military parade in the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah has threatened the truce in Yemen, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi group reiterated that it would remain in support of a “just and honourable peace”.

On September 20, ministers and representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Britain, and the US held a meeting to discuss the situation in Yemen, after which they issued a joint statement to condemn the recent Houthi military parade.

The countries pledged full support to the ongoing efforts of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to extend and expand the truce which is due for renewal on October 2, and that all terms of the truce must be fully implemented, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, the Houthi group held a large public military parade in Hodeidah. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the rebel group violated the UN-brokered 2018 Hodeidah Agreement that stipulated the full withdrawal of the group from the port city.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia led a coalition that includes the UAE, Sudan, and others to intervene in the Yemeni conflict to support the Yemeni government.

20220926-033605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian nuclear industry

    Russia passes bill allowing Putin to run for 2 more terms

    Israel detects bird flu outbreak near Lebanese border

    Kuwait lifts Eid Covid curfew, retains curbs