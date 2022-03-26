WORLD

Yemen’s Houthi militia claims responsibility for cross-border attacks against Saudi oil facilities

NewsWire
0
16

Yemen’s Houthi militia have claimed responsibility for fresh cross-border drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the third such attack in less than a week.

“A number of bomb-laden drones targeted the oil refineries in Ras Tanura and Rabigh, as well as the Aramco oil facilities in Jazan and Najran … A barrage of wing missiles targeted Aramco oil facilities in Jeddah and the Saudi capital Riyadh,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said on Friday in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“We also launched several ballistic missiles at other vital Saudi targets in Jazan, Dhahran Al-Janub, Abha, Khamis Mushait,” the Houthi spokesman said, vowing to launch more attacks to break the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition forces on the Yemeni ports under the Houthi militia control, Xinhua news agency reported.

A statement from the Saudi-led coalition forces said “a total of 16 hostile attacks by the Houthi militia hit energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and we exercise restraint in order to make the Yemeni consultations a success,” the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

The meeting is slated to be held in Riyadh next week, convening Yemen’s political parties to discuss a comprehensive political solution to end the country’s seven years of civil war, which the Houthi militia has refused to join.

Earlier this week, the Houthi militia launched two other attacks against the same energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, using barrages of drones and missiles.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened on March 26, 2015, to support the Yemeni government.

20220326-062202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq sentences 13 IS convicts to death

    Protesters set fire to Australia’s Old Parliament House

    ‘I am here’: Ukraine President posts defiant video

    S.Korea, US, Japan agree on continued cooperation