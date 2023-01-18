Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) has welcomed efforts to revive the stalled political process in the war-torn Arab country, affirming its commitment to the peace approach that ensures the cooperation of all factions.

PLC Chairman Rashad al-Alimi made the remarks during a meeting with the European Union’s (EU’s) Ambassador to Yemen Gabriel Munuera Vinals at the temporary Yemeni Presidential office in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported.

While welcoming the ongoing efforts by regional countries and the EU to support the revival of the political process in his country, al-Alimi confirmed the commitment of the PLC and the Yemeni government to a comprehensive and lasting peace that ensures cooperation among all people and factions.

“Exerting utmost pressures upon the Houthi militia is the best way to bring the rebels back to the peace track and push them to make concessions for the interest of the Yemeni people and end the humanitarian suffering,” he was quoted as saying.

He praised the EU’s support for the Yemeni government’s reforms, highlighting the need for Europe to provide sustainable economic and development support to mitigate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

For his part, the EU ambassador confirmed the EU’s continuing support for the PLC and the Yemeni government to improve Yemenis’ living conditions and rebuild the state institutions.

The EU diplomat also voiced his support for “the ongoing efforts of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to renew the expired truce and build-up on that to reach a comprehensive peace settlement”.

On Monday, Grundberg reported via video link to the UN Security Council on his ongoing mediation efforts with the Yemeni government and Houthi militia, after their failure in October last year to extend a landmark truce that lasted for six months.

“Yemen needs an agreement that includes a shared vision for the way forward, in order to avoid a return to full-blown conflict. I, therefore, urge the parties to make the most of the space for dialogue provided by the absence of large-scale fighting,” said the UN envoy.

In October 2022, the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia failed to extend a six-month national truce, raising concerns about the return of violent conflicts to the Arab country.

The civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of some northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

