Yes Bank recovers after 9% fall

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In a otherwise strong day of trade on Wednesday, private lender Yes Bank was the top loser on the Nifty 50.

Yes Bank fell as much as 9 per cent during the early trade after it saying it is not “not aware of the source”, which resulted in reports of stake acquisition by Microsoft.

The bank said it is in the usual and ordinary course of its business and continues to explore various means of raising capital or funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors, in order to meet its business and regulatory requirements.

“We shall keep the stock exchanges informed about the disclosures required to be made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” it added in a regulatory filing.

At 2.55 p.m., Yes Bank was down 3.95 per cent to Rs 43.80 a share.

–IANS

