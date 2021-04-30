Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore for the January-March quarter.

Its gross NPA was 15.41 per cent during the fourth quarter of last fiscal, down from 16.80 per cent reported in the same quarter in FY20.

The total income of the bank during the fourth quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 4,805.30 crore.

“FY21 was the year of rebuilding the foundation of Yes Bank. Bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 amd moratorium imposed on the bank in March 2020,” the bank said.

Its deposits rose over FY20 by 55 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

