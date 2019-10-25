Yes Bank stocks jump 24% on investment offer of $1.2 bn

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Shares of Yes Bank rocketed 24 per cent on Thursday as the lender received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion.

On the BSE, the company’s shares gained 24.03 per cent or Rs 13.65 to Rs 70.45 per share.

It touched a high of Rs 76.65 and a low of Rs 54.90 during the day.

Earlier, in the day, the bank in a regulatory filing said: “The Bank would like to inform that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals or conditions as well as Bank’s Board and Shareholders approvals.”

Yes Bank Limited is a private sector bank, founded by Rana Kapoor and Ashok Kapur in 2004.

–IANS

