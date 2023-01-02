INDIA

‘Yes, LG was inspecting Najafgarh Drain, an abject failure of AAP govt’

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, along with NGT Chairman, Justice A.K. Goel (retd), was inspecting the Najafgarh Drain – an “abject failure” of the AAP government on Saturday, a Raj Niwas source said, in reaction to an AAP leader’s charge of inaction in wake of a horrific incident on the city’s outskirts that left a woman dead.

After the unfortunate incident of 20-year-old dead being dragged for around 12 km after she was hit and trapped under a car in Sultanpuri area early on Sunday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi LG was roaming on a boat (inspecting a drain) on Sunday after the incident happened. “He (L-G) should have suspended police officials immediately. The LG is incompetent to run New Delhi,” he said.

In response, the Raj Niwas source said that the Lt Governor’s inspection was on December 31.

“Not only on (December) 31st, the LG has been out on the roads everyday in discharge of his duties. Even in the present instance, LG has proactively been at the helm since the evening of January 1, when it came to light,” the source said.

The source said that Bharadwaj should first ask himself if what the LG is doing far better than going on an incommunicado holiday for 8 days like his party leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Isn’t what LG doing far responsible than making a two-line self-serving political statement, that the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal did today, at a bus launch function?” the source said.

20230102-231403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RERA asks RDL directors to appear in-person over non-compliance of its...

    PM condoles demise of Prof Bhim Singh

    Cong dissenters take a hard stance as party goes soft (Ld)

    Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan to open on Feb 12